Telangana Govt To Supply 5 Kg Free Rice For Three Months To Ration Card Holders

The Telangana government will start providing 5kg of free rice to approximately 9.1 million individuals living below the poverty line. As per the state government’s directive, the free rice ration scheme will continue for the next three months. Anil Kumar, the state’s civil supplies commissioner, issued directives to this effect on Thursday. According to a top department official, who asked to remain anonymous, “The supply of free rice to the BPL consumers will start on Saturday."

The action is comparable to the federal government’s decision to prolong the National Food Security Act’s free delivery of 5 kg of rice (NFSA). Currently, the central government provides 5kg of rice per month to each of Telangana’s 1.91 million BPL consumers, comprising 17.6 million NFS cardholders and 155,500 Antyodaya Anna Yojana cardholders. The Center’s recent guidelines state that the free rice supply program will run through December of this year.

The Telangana government has been providing an additional kilogram of rice to these recipients in addition to the 5kg of rice that the Center has been providing, hence a total of six kilograms of rice to each consumer each month at no cost.

The Telangana administration has decided to provide free rice to 91.69 lakh beneficiaries who have been recognized as BPL purchasers in the state, starting this month. According to the official cited above, it won’t be charging even the minimum payment of one rupee per kilogram.

However, the state government has determined that all of these individuals - both under central government and state government initiatives - will receive five kilograms of rice for free, as opposed to six kilograms.

As a result, the recipients of the National Food Security Act, also known as the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, will receive the same five kilograms of rice as the Center without anything additional from the State. Similar to this, PDS recipients in the state will receive five kilograms of rice instead of six kilograms, free of charge, the official continued.

Read all the Latest Business News here