Tesla Names DU Alumni As CFO; Meet Vaibhav Taneja, EV Maker's New 'Master of Coin'

Indian-origin Vaibhan Taneja has been named Tesla’s new Chief Financial Officer as the previous finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn announced his decision to step down, the automaker said in a company filing on Monday.

Taneja, 45, was appointed Tesla CFO in addition to his current role as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) of the US-based electric car major on Friday after Kirhorn, Tesla’s Master of Coin and finance chief for the last four years, stepped down from the post.

Kirkhorn’s 13-year tenure with the Elon Musk-led American EV giant was described as one of ‘tremendous expansion and growth’ in the company filing.

Who Is Vaibhav Taneja?

Taneja has served as Tesla’s CAO since March 2019 and as the Corporate Controller since May 2018. He served as the Assistant Corporate Controller between February 2017 and May 2018, and from March 2016, served in various finance and accounting roles at SolarCity Corporation, a US-based solar panel developer acquired by Tesla in 2016.

Before that, Taneja was employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in both India and the US between July 1999 and March 2016.

Taneja spent nearly 17 years at PwC, one of the big four accounting firms, before joining SolarCity in 2016.

At PwC, Taneja joined as Assistant Manager in 1999 and apart from other tasks, he managed audits of a diverse base of rapidly growing companies, spanning the industry segments of telecom, entertainment, media and financial services ranging in size.

Taneja is a commerce graduate from Delhi University (1996-99 batch).