Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn Spends Rs 524 Crore On Fuel And Aircraft Maintenance

Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, holds a net worth estimated at $40 billion (Rs 3.2 lakh crore), making him one of the wealthiest individuals globally and one of the richest royals. He is often referred to as the wealthiest royal figure but some also criticise him by calling him the “richest royal with unfavourable intelligence". Currently, he serves as the reigning monarch of Thailand. He’s known for hosting extravagant and opulent parties, reportedly spending around 125 million dollars on these events.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn holds an extensive property portfolio across Thailand, making him one of the largest landowners in the country. With a total of 6,560 hectares (16,210 acres) of land, he also possesses 40,000 rental contracts nationwide, including a significant number of contracts in the capital city, Bangkok. These lands house various government buildings, malls, hotels and other establishments, showcasing the scale and significance of his real estate holdings.

It is indeed reported that King Maha Vajiralongkorn holds a 23% stake in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s second-largest bank, and a 33.3% stake in Siam Cement Group, the country’s largest industrial conglomerate.

Furthermore, part of his royal treasures is the impressive 545.67-carat brown Golden Jubilee diamond, which is recognised as the world’s largest and most expensive diamond. Its estimated value, according to the Diamond Authority, is around Rs 98 crore, adding to the illustrious possessions of the King of Thailand.

The King of Thailand’s wealth is reflected in his extravagant hobbies. He possesses an impressive fleet of 38 aircraft, which includes 21 helicopters alongside Boeing, Airbus aircraft and Sukhoi Superjet. The cost of maintaining such a vast and luxurious collection is substantial, with an annual expenditure of Rs 524 crore spent solely on fuel and aircraft maintenance.

Indeed, the King of Thailand possesses an extensive and impressive convoy of cars, which comprises more than 300 luxury vehicles, including Limousines and Mercedes Benz cars. In addition to the fleet of cars, the Royal Boat holds great significance as the oldest symbol of the royal family. The fleet of 52 boats accompanies the royal boat, all adorned with intricate gold carvings, collectively known as Suphanahong.

The Grand Palace in Thailand sprawls over an area of 23,51,000 square feet. It was completed in 1782 and has been historically significant as a symbol of Thailand’s monarchy and heritage. However, it’s worth noting that King Rama X (Maha Vajiralongkorn) does not reside in the Grand Palace. Instead, it is primarily used for official functions, and ceremonies, and houses various government offices and museums, showcasing the country’s rich cultural and historical artefacts.