The Price Of This Leonardo Di Vinci Painting Exceeds The Net Profit Of TATA Motors

The world’s most expensive painting Salvator Mundi by Leonardo Da Vinci was bought at a whopping amount of $450 million at Christie’s Auction, in New York, in 2017. It is believed that the royal family of Saudi Arabia bought the painting. This record amount of this painting is more than the annual profit of TATA Motors company. This Multi National Company which manufactures automobiles has released their annual report of 2022-23. The whooping price of the painting dwarfed the previous record for the most expensive painting. Pablo Picasso’s The Women of Algiers (Version O) was the most expensive piece of art which was sold at $179.4 million, in Christie’s Auction 2015.

According to the fiscal report of TATA Motors for the session 2022-23, TATA Motors reported a net profit of Rs 2,728 crore against a net loss of Rs 11,441 crore. The revenue this year surged by 24 per cent and rose up to 3.5 lakh crores. Even after ending the financial year on a good note, the price of the painting still exceeds the net profit of the automobile company by Rs 1,000 crore.

Salvator Mundi or Savior of the World is one of fewer than 20 Da Vinci paintings that have been accepted by the Renaissance master’s own hand, said the auction house. All the other known paintings of this renowned painter are in the museum or institution.

There has been a huge debate around the authenticity of this painting. The Savior for Sale, a documentary by filmmaker Antoine Vitkine claims that the Saudis, the owner of the painting withheld the painting from the 2019 exhibition at the Louvre. They also said that their experts concluded that the painting was the work of Leonardo Da Vinci’s workshop and the master only contributed to it. Although, the media have denied this version of the events.

According to the New York Times, the Saudis reportedly insisted that the painting be exhibited next to the Mona Lisa, which led to a disagreement. Thus, they believe that the documentary findings are wrong and valueless.

The museum conservators were strongly against placing the Salvator Mundi beside the Mona Lisa painting as they feared that it would cause security problems.