The Remarkable Journey Of Avani Davda, Youngest CEO Of A Tata Group Company

At an age when many are still figuring out ways to shape their career, Avani Davda created history by becoming the youngest CEO of the Tata Group company. Avani was 33 when she assumed the role of Starbucks CEO. Originally from Mumbai, she embarked on her academic journey with a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. Avani further honed her skills with a master’s degree in business administration from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. Avani Davda’s rise to prominence started back in 2002 when she joined the Tata Group through their flagship leadership program, the Tata Administrative Services (TAS). This early exposure to the Tata family laid the foundation for her remarkable career. Over the years, she worked diligently in different Tata companies, including the esteemed TAJ Luxury Hotels (IHCL) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, reportedEconomic Times.

Avani Davda worked closely with R. K. Krishna Kumar (Director, Tata Sons) who guided her on her journey to success. Kumar, chose Avani to oversee the joint venture between Tata Global Beverages Limited and Starbucks Coffee Company, recognising her potential and remarkable qualities. This critical move placed Avani at the forefront as the CEO of Tata Starbucks, marking an important turning point for the Tata Group.

Avani demonstrated her leadership skills as the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Starbucks Private Limited, a 50/50 joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages Limited. She built a culture of development and success through her astuteleadership, resulting in the aggressive expansion of over 85 Starbucks stores across India in three years. The brand established itself in six major metropolitan cities, acquiring a reputation for providing an unmatched coffeehouse experience.

Speaking about the role of women in leadership, Avani remarked, “If you look at the Tata Group, you will find a lot of women in leadership roles across fields. Starbucks, especially, is a world of equals, according to me. Howard Schultz, Starbucks CEO, has pushed for team spirit and diversity," quoted by Economic Times.

After her successful tenure as the CEO of Tata Starbucks, Avani Davda embarked on a new challenge. She assumed the role of Managing Director at Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd, a subsidiary of Godrej Industries Ltd. Here, she displayed her exceptional leadership yet again by transforming and turning around the business from 2016 onwards. With a focus on store-level profitability, she steered the company through tough times, ultimately culminating her tenure with the strategic sale of the business before bidding adieu to the company in November 2019.