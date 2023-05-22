'There's A Need To Tackle Employment For Long-Term Sustainability', Tata Chairman Chandra Tells Obama

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said there is a need to tackle employment challenges for long-term sustainability, highlighting that economic prosperity cannot be measured by GDP alone.

With India grappling with a significant employment challenge, Chandrasekaran stressed the importance of shaping the future of work by equipping individuals with digital skills and harnessing technology to create new and productive jobs, particularly in sectors such as child and elderly care.

These remarks from Chandrasekaran come at a time when the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has reported a rise in the nationwide joblessness rate to 8.11 per cent in April 2023, the highest since December 2022.

Chandrasekaran’s insights on job creation are part of a just-released Netflix documentary series titled ‘Working: What We Do All Day‘, in which he engages in a candid conversation with former US President Barack Obama.

In this documentary, Chandrasekaran underlines his firm belief in the potential of technology to address societal challenges and create inclusive growth. His vision aligns with Obama’s focus on building a purpose-driven society empowered by technology.

In his candid conversation with Obama, Chandrasekaran emphasised the importance of digital skills and technology to create a large-scale impact. This exchange underscores their shared commitment to addressing employment challenges and leveraging technology for skill development.

Chandrasekaran recognizes that India’s diverse landscape presents unique challenges for employment generation, considering its growing population, increasing urbanization, and the need to adapt to emerging technologies. To effectively tackle these issues, he advocates for increased investments in education, training, and diversity initiatives.

Acknowledging India’s transformative journey over the past 75 years, Chandrasekaran highlights the importance of sustainability, not just for India but for the world as a whole. The Tata Group, known for its contributions to various industries and socio-economic development, continues to play a significant role in driving progress in the nation.

Chandrasekaran emphasizes the pivotal role of technology in addressing employment challenges. The Tata Group has been proactive in adopting advanced technologies and digitization to enhance operational efficiency and create new job opportunities. Through upskilling initiatives and vocational training programs, the group aims to equip individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.

top videos

Despite the employment challenges facing India, Chandrasekaran remains steadfast in his vision for the Tata Group’s long-term sustainability while contributing to the overall development of the country.

Aligned with the Tata Group’s values of corporate social responsibility, the conglomerate actively invests in education, healthcare, and rural development to make a positive impact on society and uplift the lives of those in need—the documentary mentions.