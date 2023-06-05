These 4 Stocks Could Deliver up to 60% returns

Benchmark index BSE Sensex ended in green for the second consecutive session on Monday. The frontline index has been on a gaining spree by rising in six of the last eight sessions. It has risen by around 8.73% since March 24.

Meanwhile, the shares of a few companies are on an upward surge due to a positive sentiment in the market. In such a case, it may be advantageous for investors to identify and invest in these equities.

Investors can consider these stocks to gain from the current boom in the market. According to experts, these four stocks can rise from 30 percent to 60 percent from the current level.

• Royal Orchid Hotels

• Lemon Tree Hotels

• Prestige Estates Projects

• SBI Life Insurance

• Hotel Royal Orchid

Royal Orchid Hotels

Royal Orchid Hotels stock has been steadily rising for quite some time. On Friday, June 2, its shares closed at Rs 327.20 apiece on BSE with a gain of 4.55%. However, on Monday shares of the company closed 1.85% lower at Rs 334.35 apiece on BSE. Mumbai-based brokerage Edelweiss, predicts a 64.48% upside from its current price. The brokerage has a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 549.

SBI Life Insurance

On June 2, the shares of SBI Life Insurance saw a marginal decline of 0.15% on the BSE and the shares of the company closed at Rs 1,205.65 apiece. However, on Monday, June 5, shares of SBI Life Insurance closed in green at Rs 1214.65, up 0.96%. The stock is expected to rise 30% from its current level, according to domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities. The brokerage has fixed a target price of Rs 1580 per share.

Prestige Estates Projects

The real estate company’s stock rallied for fourth consecutive day and closed 5% higher at Rs 515.35 apiece on BSE on Monday. Brokerage Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 675 per share, an upside of 31% from the current level.

Lemon Tree Hotels

top videos

Following the March quarter results, ICICI Securities has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 137 per piece, an upside of 46% from the Monday’s closing level. The hotel chain stock closed 1.24% higher at Rs 93.85 per share on Monday.

(Disclaimer: Stocks mentioned here are just for information purposes. If you want to invest in any of these, first consult a Certified Investment Advisor. News18 is not responsible for your profit or loss.)