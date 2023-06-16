These 7 Smallcap Stocks Generated Significant Returns In One Year

Investing in the equity market requires careful planning and the implementation of a well-defined investment strategy. One key dilemma the investors face is choosing between smallcap and largecap stocks. While smallcap stocks can be more volatile and see a sharp price fluctuation, they have proven to generate substantial profits for seasoned investors.

Here are seven small-cap stocks that have delivered significant returns during the past one-year period.

Som Distilleries: Som Distilleries shares have been delivering outstanding returns, garnering attention from renowned investors like Dolly Khanna. With a remarkable 290% return in just one year, the stock continues to trade in green. In the past one month shares of Som Distilleries have gained 38%. On Friday, the stock closed at Rs 245.8 apiece, up 2.42%, on BSE.

Arrow Greentech: Arrow Greentech, a packaging firm, has also provided impressive returns to investors in the past one-year. The stock has witnessed a gain of approximately 294% within a year. On Friday, the stock closed 0.77% lower at Rs 347 apiece on BSE. The shares have gained over 54% in the past three months.

Kamat Hotels: Kamat Hotels is another noteworthy stock, with a substantial 300% surge in value over the past year. Notably, the stock has achieved a 106% gain in the last six months. Shares of Kamat Hotels closed 2.37% higher at Rs 220.5 apiece on BSE on Friday.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Investors in Imagicaaworld Entertainment have witnessed tremendous returns, with the stock posting more than 250% gain over the past one year. On Friday, the stock closed 2.84% lower at Rs 47.92 apiece on BSE.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services have gained 191% in the past one year. Shares of the company closed at Rs 385.7 apiece, down 1.15%, on BSE.

Centum Electronics: Centum Electronics has multiplied investors’ money nearly fourfold in the last twelve months, boasting a gain of approximately 195%. Notably, the stock has achieved a 57% increase in the last month. On Friday, the stock closed at Rs 1208.9 per share on BSE with a gain of 3.97%.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers stock has delivered a noteworthy 144% return in the last one-year period. Within the last month, the stock gained approximately 22%. On Friday, the stock closed 0.29% lower at Rs 64.52 per share.

These seven small cap stocks have demonstrated impressive returns over the last one year, showcasing the potential for substantial profits in the smallcap segment. While market volatility remains a factor, these success stories provide valuable insights for investors seeking growth opportunities in the equity market. As always, conducting thorough research and seeking professional advice is essential when making investment decisions.

(Disclaimer: The stocks mentioned here are based on the advice of the brokerage houses. If you want to invest in any of these, first consult a certified investment advisor. News18 is not responsible for your profit or loss of any kind.)