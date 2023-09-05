These Doctor Siblings Returned To India To Build A Company Now Earning Millions

It is becoming a common practice for young Indians to leave their well-paying jobs and come back to their country instead of settling abroad. Today, we will be discussing a similar story of the doctor brothers Ayush Sharma and Ankur Sharma. These two are the proud founders of the healthcare startup, Artas Clinicare. Born and brought up in Mumbai, their father was an employee of Air India, whereas their mother was a homemaker. According to Dr. Ayush Sharma, coming from a service-class household, he wanted to work in a field where he could remain independent while being respected.

Ankur Sharma and Ayush Sharma decided to pursue their post-graduation in the United States of America after completing their MBBS in India. Dr. Ankur Sharma received his master’s degree from Boston University. Later on, he went on to work as a consultant at Deloitte. Just like his brother, Ayush Sharma also obtained his MBBS degree from Mumbai, following which, he went to America for his post-graduation. He worked in the gastroenterology field at the Mayo Clinic.

In addition to this, Ayush was also studying Public Health at one of the top-ranked public health schools, Johns Hopkins. However, he ended up leaving both his post-graduation and public health course in between and came back to India with his brother Ankur.

After returning to India, they founded Aartas CleaniShare. These two got the idea of the startup while they were treating patients in India. Hence, they finally decided to start a healthcare startup to support both the doctors and patients.

Dr. Ankur claims that Aartas CleaniShare provides a platform for doctors to practice OPD without setting up any kind of clinic. This way, the doctors can focus just on treating the patients.

It might also be exciting to know that the healthcare startup Aartas minted $5 million in the first round of funding back in 2021. At present, the company is believed to be worth 10 million dollars. They wish to open three more CleaniShares in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai by the end of the year 2023. They further plan to open 18 clinics in major cities within the next 22 months.