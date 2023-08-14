This AI Company Is Hiring Candidates With Chat GPT Skills, Offers Up To Rs 3.7 Crore

The knowledge and the use of Chat GPT is the latest skill in demand. Many companies are looking for this quality while hiring people. Companies like Microsoft are incorporating Chat GPT into their products or using it to work more efficiently. OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence company, introduced ChatGPT last year. It is now actively seeking fresh talents to join its company. One of OpenAI’s leaders Jan Leike, Head of Alignment has provided details regarding the available positions and also the skill set that is required. Candidates who have good knowledge of subjects like coding and machine learning can earn an annual salary reaching up to Rs 3.7 crore.

Jan Leike has divulged these details in the recently-released episode of the 80,000 Hours podcast. Jan said that the company is hiring for research-oriented positions like research engineers, research scientists, and research managers as well. According to Jan, additional compensations will also be there for employees besides the annual salary of Rs 3.7 crore.

AI chatbot has immensely helped people with their human-like and thorough responses. ChatGPT could comprehend questions related to different subjects. It can also answer a variety of different questions, make suggestions, research and write essays and briefs, and even crack jokes (among other tasks). Chat GPT also has a flip side and many reports have pointed out that this AI-generated tool can drastically affect job opportunities.

According to a report published in visualcapitalist.com, these jobs are accountants, admin and legal assistants. They also include climate change policy analysts, journalists, mathematicians, tax preparers, financial analysts, authors, web designers and block engineers. Some jobs which won’t be affected by Chat GPT include athletes, automotive mechanics, masons, plumbers, barbers, dishwashers, and bartenders.

The future of Chat GPT is also shrouded in uncertainty. A report by Analytics India Magazine has pointed out that OpenAI might go bankrupt in 2024. The report says that it costs OpenAI about $700,000 (Rs 5.80 crore) every day to run just one of its AI services, ChatGPT. OpenAI is burning through cash at the moment. The company is not able to generate enough revenue to break even at this point, despite the attempt to monetise GPT-3.5 and GPT-4.