This Doctor’s Plan To Save Rs 40 Crore In 33 Years For Retirement Viral On Reddit

It is important to think about your future, especially the time after you stop working. Retirement planning is thus extremely important. A post is going viral on the internet, in which a person has laid out a whole plan on how to get crores during retirement. The plan goes into all the details, which includes the inflation rate and even the years of living. The photo shows a page of a notebook, which goes into all the details of a retirement plan. It is titled, ‘Retirement Corpus for a 32-Year-Old Doctor (MD/MS).’ All the numbers of importance are marked with yellow and orange highlighters. According to the detailed plan, the man’s age is 32 years old now. He has calculated his retirement age as 65 years, and life expectancy as 90 years. The writer aimed to build a corpus of Rs 40 crore for retirement. He has included inflation rates, annual expenses, interest, annual return rate and increase in future earnings, in the plan. At the very end of the page, the man has written a note with an asterisk, which reads, “This is a practical case, which I experienced yesterday.”

The picture of the plan was shared on Reddit and it was captioned, “Someone riddle me of this retirement plan". The post got 632 upvotes, and many users have commented on it. One user said, “Innocent me here hoping to retire at the age of 40 with 1 CR savings.” Another said, “Life expectancy at 90. Bold you to assume you’ll make it past 70.” Someone left a comment explaining how a doctor never retires, they said, “Doctors have no ‘retirement’ age. Yes, they retire from government services and do fewer surgeries after getting old, but doctors usually work more in their private chambers and OPD after getting older.” The user further claimed that only a few doctors live up to the age of 90, as most of them die because of stress and hectic lifestyle. They also said, “Term Insurance is a must for a doctor. At least if you die, your family gets Rs 3-5 crore to get by.”