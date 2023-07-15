This e-commerce shipping solutions provider surpasses 50 crore turnover in five years

The era of technological advancements has paved the way for numerous opportunities, especially for young entrepreneurs to venture into startups at a young age. Yash Jain, a youth with entrepreneurial zeal, launched his own venture called NimbusPost at the age of 18 along with his co-founder Rajeev Pratap. Today, their company boasts a turnover in crores, highlighting their remarkable success in the E-commerce industry.

Hailing from Bhilai, Chattisgarh, Yash Jain credits his rich academic background for emerging as a successful entrepreneur. Founded in 2018, NimbusPost is a rapidly growing hassle-free shipping solutions provider with wide reach and reliable customer support. The company mainly caters to startups and new entrepreneurs.

NimbusPost focuses on resolving everyday issues faced by e-commerce business owners. With a network of over ten thousand sellers, NimbusPost expands their reach while delivering top-notch services.

In a recent interview, Yash Jain emphasised the importance of leadership in cultivating a positive work culture. He highlighted that organisations strive for high sales and market value, which can be achieved through employee-friendly policies. Jain believes that leaders should create a productive, stable, and healthy environment to support their employees.

Elaborating on the services offered by NimbusPost, Jain mentioned that their core services encompass domestic and international shipping, as well as worldwide warehousing and fulfillment services. Their commitment to efficient and reliable logistics solutions has gained them a strong reputation in the industry.

According to reports, NimbusPost achieved an annual turnover of Rs 50 crore in 2022. They have set ambitious targets, aiming to reach a turnover of Rs 350 crores by 2023.

Collaborating with many big delivery partners such as Delhivery, FedEx, Blue Dart, Gati, Xpressbees, Shadowfax, and more, NimbusPost has reached over two million transactions daily. Their success is attributed to the implementation of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology and a team of more than two hundred technologically sound engineers and logistics experts. The team comprises individuals between the ages of 25 and 40, ensuring the delivery of top-quality services.