This Indian YouTuber Has A Net Worth Of Rs 122 Crore; Take A Guess

Bhuvan Bam is one of the most sought-after social media influencers in India. He is a comedian and a prominent YouTube personality. His YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, has almost 25 million subscribers. He has acted in web series like TVF’s Bachelors and Rafta Rafta. Bhuvan started his career as a singer in cafes and restaurants, earning Rs 5,000. In 2015, he started his YouTube channel, where he shared his comic stints. His clips started gaining popularity day by day, and the rest is history.

As per reports, Bhuvan Bam’s current net worth is Rs 122 crore. His major income sources are YouTube, advertisements, and web series. Soon after gaining popularity through BB Ki Vines, he created a TV show titled Dhindora. He himself acted in it. It also starred Jeeveshu Ahluwalia and Gayatri Bharadwaj. It revolved around regular family problems and middle-class society’s dreams. The show received almost 50 million views on YouTube.

Following this, Bhuvan was seen in a web series titled Taaza Khabar, which was released on an OTT platform. In a recent interview with a media portal, Bhuvan Bam mentioned that this web series has given him the faith to reach a vast number of audiences through his talents and skills. He also mentioned that he usually needs a moustache and a muffler to get into his character.

Bhuvan also believes that audience demands are changing, as initially YouTube videos used to be almost 10 to 15 minutes long; but now, due to shorts, the concept has changed and videos of just 5 to 6 minutes receive more views and likes. He mentioned that it is scary, and it makes him question what the audience will view after a few years in the name of entertainment.

In the same interview, he was asked about his plans to enter the film industry. Bhuvan Bam mentioned that if he comes across a story that changes his life or he will have a certain contribution to the film, then he might be a part of it. He was last seen in the TV series Rafta Rafta, opposite Srishti Rindani.