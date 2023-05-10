'... This Kid?' Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murty's 1st Impression Of Husband Narayana Murthy

Indian educator, author and Infosys chairperson Sudha Murty has been married to company co-founder Narayana Murthy for 44 years. She married him while working as an engineer at TELCO, Pune. Sudha Murty recently opened up about her first impression of her husband on The Kapil Sharma Show. She was part of the episode that featured strong and powerful women who had made significant contributions to society. She was joined by actress Raveena Tandon and producer Guneet Monga, who produced the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

Asked by Kapil Sharma how she met her husband, Sudha Murty recalled they had a mutual friend named Prasanna who used to bring her books with Narayana Murthy’s name written on them along with the name of a country like Istanbul. She hilariously jests that she thought Narayana Murthy was an international bus conductor, leaving Kapil and the other guests in splits.

She continued, “When I was about to meet him for the first time, I assumed he would appear like a film’s hero, dashing and attractive, but when he opened the door, I wondered “Who is this person, this kid?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In a different interview, the couple earlier stated that it was important to give freedom to each other. According to her, they were always open to advice from each other but never interfered with each other’s work. She had also stated that she had started working harder than earlier and her husband had never objected to that as they give each other a lot of space.

top videos

Sudha Murty is a best-selling novelist as well as an educator and philanthropist. She was given the Padma Shri award in 2006 for her contributions to society. Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty is married to the Prime Minister of England, Rishi Sunak.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here