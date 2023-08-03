This Mind-Boggling Maths Puzzle Has Left Social Media Scratching Its Head; Try Your Luck

In the quest to improve mental sharpness and stimulate logical reasoning, individuals often indulge in various activities like mathematical problem-solving and visual puzzles. These puzzles, often shared on social media platforms, can be deceptively straightforward yet surprisingly perplexing, challenging even the most experienced minds. One such puzzle that is currently taking social media by storm is a math-oriented riddle that has proven to be an exceptionally difficult task for many.

Engaging in mathematical and logical puzzles not only keeps the brain active but also helps in honing analytical skills, which can be beneficial in various endeavors, including professional and personal life. Such exercises are not only enjoyable but also contribute to mental fitness and cognitive well-being.

The puzzle centers around logical thinking and presents a scenario involving two fathers and two sons who visit a hotel to eat food. Each individual has a meal worth Rs. 45, and the task is to determine the total bill for all their meals. This seemingly simple question has become a formidable test for those attempting to solve it.

To unravel the mystery, let’s break down the scenario. The question involves three generations sharing a meal - a grandfather, his son, and his grandson. So, in total, there are three individuals: the grandfather, the son (who is also a father), and the grandson. Each of them had a meal worth Rs. 45.

To calculate the total bill, we need to consider that four people ate the food in total - two fathers and two sons. Therefore, the cost of food for each person is Rs. 45. We can then multiply this amount by the number of people to get the total bill.

So, the calculation looks like this:

2 fathers + 2 sons = 4 persons ate the food

Cost of food for each person = Rs. 45

Bill amount = 4 persons * Rs. 45/person

Bill amount = Rs. 180

Hence, the total bill for the meals of two fathers and two sons at the hotel will amount to Rs. 180.

This riddle serves as an excellent exercise for logical thinking and problem-solving skills. It challenges individuals to think critically and analyze the information provided to arrive at the correct solution. Such puzzles not only entertain but also enhance cognitive abilities and mental acuity.