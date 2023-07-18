This Multibagger Railway Stock Surges 1200% In 3 Years

The shares of Titagarh Rail Systems have been witnessing a rallying spree in the stock market. The stock closed lower on Tuesday after rallying for five straight sessions.

This multi-bagger stock has increased investors’ money by more than four times in the last one year. Recently, the confidence of investors in this stock has been strengthened as many big orders have been received by the company.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 558.25 per share on July 17, and later closed at Rs 543.95 apiece on BSE.

In the last one year, the company has received several big orders. This includes an order of Rs 7,800 crore for 24,177 wagons and an order of Rs 9,600 crore for 80 Vande Bharat trains.

In a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, the company’s MD and CEO, Umesh Chaudhary, said that in a span of about a year, the company’s order book has increased from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 27,000 crore. The company is planning to invest around Rs 650 crore in the next two years. Chaudhary further said that the company’s emphasis is not only on strengthening its position in the domestic market but also on increasing exports.

In the last one year the stock has gained nearly 350%. On July 13, 2022, this share was trading at Rs 120. On July 14, 2023, shares of Titagarh Rail Systems closed at the level of Rs 537.60 on NSE.

For example, if an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock a year ago and has maintained the investment, then today the value of his investment could have increased to Rs 4,48,000. Even in a period of three years, the stock has surged from Rs 40.4 to Rs 537, marking a significant 1200% surge in value.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment, bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges, and defense.

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems closed at Rs 540.95 apiece, down 0.55 percent, on BSE on Tuesday.