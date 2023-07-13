This Multibagger Smallcap Stock Surges 500% In Three Years

Smart metering solutions manufacturer Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is under radar as the shares of the company have gained more than 50% in the last one month and the brokerages remain bullish on the stock. The smallcap stock has experienced significant growth, with its shares delivering an impressive returns of over 500% in the past three years.

The stock has surged from Rs 24 per share in August 2020 to the current level of Rs 166 apiece in just three years, reflecting a remarkable growth of 572%.

Though the shares of Genus Power closed 3.68% lower at Rs 166 apiece on BSE on Thursday, the stock has surged 96% so far this year and over 112% in the past 12-month period. The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 4,266 crore.

Earlier this week, ICICI Securities recommended a ‘buy ‘ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 per share, indicating an upside of more than 11% from the current market price.

In its research note dated July 10, the brokerage said that Genus Power has entered into the big league by striking a marquee deal with GIC for an equity infusion of Rs 5.2 billion for 15% stake and setting up a special purpose vehicle. This will enable Genus to participate in smart meter bids, which is an opportunity size of Rs 300 billion, MoneyControl reported.

Earlier this month, the country’s leading player in smart metering solutions disclosed that it has entered into a deal with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC for its new smart metering solutions venture. GIC will acquire 74% stake in the smart metering venture for $2 billion.

Genus Power last week bagged a Rs 2,207.53 crore order for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP). The order included the design of an AMI system with supply and commissioning of 27.69 lakh smart prepaid meters for many state electricity boards.

The stock had surged to a 52-week high of Rs 179.80 per share on July 6.

From a technical perspective, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd’s relative strength index (RSI) currently stands at 79.4, suggesting that the stock is trading in the overbought zone. It is currently trading above the 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, but lower than the 5-day moving average.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd is India’s largest player in the manufacturing and supply of electric metering solutions. The company also undertakes engineering, construction, and contracts for power infrastructure and power transmission projects on a turnkey basis.