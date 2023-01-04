This New Aadhaar Update Rule Will Make it Easier For You To Change Address

Holders of Aadhaar cards can now alter their addresses online with permission from the Head of the Family (HoF), a legally binding document issued by the Indian government. Aadhar holders can now modify their addresses online with the approval of their family head, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

“The HoF-based online address update in Aadhaar will be of tremendous assistance to the resident’s relative(s) who don’t have supporting documents in their name to update the address in their Aadhaar, such as children, spouses, parents, etc. With individuals relocating to different cities and towns around the nation for various reasons, such a facility will be helpful for millions of people “the declaration read.

The new address update option is an addition to the one that can already be done with any UIDAI-approved valid proof of address paper. Any resident, who is at least 18 years old, can participate in this procedure and become a HOF, which allows them to share their address with family members.

Residents are required to pay a 50 fee for the service. Following a successful transaction, the resident would receive a service request number (SRN), and the HOF would receive an SMS informing them of the address request.

The request will be executed if the HOF approves it and provides their consent by entering into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days of the date they received the notification, according to the release.

The request will be closed if the HOF declines to provide her or his address or if she or he does not accept or decline within the allotted 30 days of SRN formation. The resident, who used this option to request an address update, will receive an SMS notifying them that their request has been denied. The cash shall not be repaid to the applicant if the request is closed, rejected because the HOF was not accepted, or rejected during the process, according to the statement.

