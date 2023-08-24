This Renewable Energy Solutions Multibagger Stock Gives Over 4500% Return In One Year

Every individual wants to earn wealth in order to attain financial independence and security in life. Share market is one such destination that may help you attain your financial goals in a short time. The recent data shows there are a few known stocks that have delivered exceptional returns to their investors. Taylormade Renewables is one such company which has been under the radar of market experts due to the massive surge in the stock price in the last one year.

Shares of Taylormade Renewables have surged over 4600% in the past one year and over 13000% in the last three years.

In the month of August only, the stock has surged nearly 25% hitting its 52-week high levels multiple times in the last two weeks. Shares of the renewable energy solution provider company reached its all-time high value of Rs 719 per share on BSE on August 17 and 18.

Earlier, on August 9, the shares were locked in a 5% upper circuit to hit a 52-week high Rs 563.45 per share on BSE.

The surge in stock price was witnessed after the company announced about receiving a new work order of Rs 159 crore from the public health and municipal engineering department of Andhra Pradesh government. The order pertained to storm water drainage network, improvement of outfalls and construction of sewage treatment plant (STP) and WTP in Proddatur Municipality.

A year ago the stock was trading at Rs 12.87 on August 23, 2022. Considering its current price if a person had invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock and maintained his investment, now his Rs 1 lakh investment would have turned into nearly Rs 50 lakh.

Shares of the company have surged over 38% in the last one month and more than 78% in the last three months. The stock has given a return of nearly 1500% so far this year.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 610 apiece, down 3.27%, on BSE on Thursday.