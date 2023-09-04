This Watermelon From Japan Is The World's Most Expensive, Check Its Price

While summer markets typically offer watermelons for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kilogram, there exists a rare watermelon that carries a price tag of lakhs of rupees. This exceptional watermelon holds the title of being the most expensive watermelon.

The Densuke watermelon, cultivated in Japan, is often referred to as the black watermelon. What sets these watermelons apart is their unique cultivation process. They are exclusively grown in the northern region of Japan’s Hokkaido Island and are not sold like normal watermelons.

Each year, these rare fruits are put up for auction, following the typical auction process where the highest bidder secures their purchase. The cost of these watermelons can soar from thousands to hundreds of thousands per unit. In 2019, they were valued at Rs 4.5 lakh, but prices notably decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, this watermelon remains known as the most expensive of its kind.

Its outer appearance is black, in contrast to the typical appearance of other watermelons. Inside, it differs significantly from its counterparts. These watermelons boast a sweeter taste compared to most other varieties and contain fewer seeds, making them not only tastier but also easier to eat.

Despite a drop in price following the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for this watermelon persisted, solidifying its position as the world’s most expensive variety. Many countries covet this fruit, yet its scarcity prevents widespread availability.

Consuming this watermelon offers numerous advantages for your health. It delivers an immediate energy surge and effectively combats dehydration, especially in the scorching summer months. Furthermore, it boasts higher levels of essential nutrients such as iron, zinc, copper and potassium, compared to other watermelon varieties. Additionally, this watermelon is known for its ability to fend off skin infections. Regrettably, there are no plans for cultivating Densuke watermelons in India at present.

This watermelon takes seven to eight months to reach its readiness for harvest. It flourishes under Japan’s distinct climate conditions and requires a specialised fertiliser for optimal cultivation. This particular breed of watermelon, initially sold for Rs 4 lakh, was grown in 2008 for the first time.