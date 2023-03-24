Thursday Has Become The New Friday, 79% Indians Going To Office By Choice: LinkedIn Survey

Professional networking site LinkedIn has said that with people becoming more conscious of maintaining work-life balance, Thursday has become the new Friday of the week. About 79 per cent of Indians said they are going to the office by choice.

According to a survey conducted by LinkedIn, about 79 per cent of the total respondents said Thursday is the new Friday which may stem from the fact that Friday is the least popular day for workers to go into the office. They also said Monday is the day when they feel to ‘structure’ their work and be most productive.

In the survey, which covered 1,001 workers in India aged above 18, around 78 per cent said they are going to the office by choice.

“A majority of workers in India (60 per cent) say they have experienced loud leaving — when managers visibly leave the workplace, making it known that it’s okay to shut down and stop working at a reasonable time," LinkedIn said.

Another trend being embraced in the office is that of desk-bombing. The LinkedIn report showed that most workers like it when a co-worker shows up unannounced at their desk to have a chat.

About 62 percent of respondents in India see desk bombing as a great way to have impromptu conversations.

The majority of GenZ workers in India (60 percent) have experienced desk bombing and find it useful.

“While professionals in India favour the flexible-work option, they are also finding immense value in heading back to office as it contributes towards boosting employee morale, improving collaboration and teamwork and identifying new opportunities,” said Nirajita Banerjee, Managing Editor-India at LinkedIn.

Hybrid work has raised some questions on whether lack of time in the office and reduced visibility will have an impact on one’s career.

The research showed that 63 percent of Indians feel working remotely has no harmful impact on their careers.

However, a similar proportion also believes their chances of career growth could be reduced if they didn’t go to the office as much.

“This could be a potential reason why 71 per cent of Indians agree that they feel they have to overcompensate when working from home to show that they are serious about work,” said the report.

(With Inputs from IANS)

