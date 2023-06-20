Thyrocare Owner Dr A Velumani Tweets Picture From Local Train, Says, 'It's More Economical'

If the US has actor Keanu Reeves travelling in the subway like a common man and the UK has former PM Boris Johnson sprinting to board a train, India has Dr A Velumani, the founder of Thyrocare, surprising people travelling on a local train. Dr Velumai recently tweeted a picture of himself in a Mumbai local train and spoke about both how economical and faster travelling on a local train is. He said that the car showed 70 mins on an app while the train took just 18 mins by beating the traffic.

However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local. #Mumbai #Borivali. Car showed 70 mins. Train took 18 mins. pic.twitter.com/v9GB837owL — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) June 17, 2023

It seems that Dr Velumai, whose company is valued at Rs 2500 crore has not forgotten his humble roots as he grew up in near poverty. His father was a landless farmer and the family used to depend on the meagre Rs 50 per month earned by his mother. As a child, Dr Velumai did not even have chappals as his parents could not afford them.

Dr Velumani received a B.Sc. despite having little access to education. He worked his first job in a pharmaceutical company making capsules close to Coimbatore for a low salary. But even that did not last long because the business filed for bankruptcy after four years, leaving him jobless.

He then left for Mumbai, the city of opportunities, with Rs 400 in his pocket. After coming to Mumbai, he worked in BARC for 14 years. Soon, he laid the foundation of Thyrocare with his PF money. Thyrocare started with a capital of Rs 1 lakh in 1996. In 2021, Velumani’s shareholding reportedly hit Rs 5,000 crore, per a Forbes story. For Rs 4,546 crore, he sold his 66% ownership to PharmEasy’s parent business. The market capitalization of Thyrocare is presently Rs 2,500 crore. Currently, Thyrocare Diagnostic Chain comprises 1,122 outlets nationwide.