How To Kickstart Your Own Tiffin Service Business?

When the concept of establishing a business occurs to most people, they take a step back. Profits provide excitement, but losses trigger a sense of caution. This is precisely why it’s vital to channel your investments into a business that genuinely ignites your passion. For those who find joy in cooking, embarking on their entrepreneurial journey through a tiffin service is a promising path. Initiating a tiffin service typically demands minimal upfront investment, but the potential returns can be considerably rewarding if executed adeptly.

What exactly is a Tiffin Service?

The tiffin service business plan is straightforward. You provide fresh and nutritious home-cooked meals to folks who are living away from their homes. Most of your customers will be working professionals or students. So, the key to having a successful tiffin business is to serve nutritious and home-cooked meals rather than anything flashy.

How to Get Started:

If you want to start a dabba service at home, then you should have enough space for cooking and packing bulk orders. A typical Indian home kitchen can prepare meals for up to 20 to 30 people. However, if your customer base grows to more than 40 people, you may need to rent a place in the same neighbourhood.

Marketing:

The dabba service relies significantly on word of mouth for marketing. Positive feedback is what will bring you more consumers. However, you can market your firm through social media, which is the most effective way of spreading the word for small businesses with a local presence.

You can make a website for your tiffin service or post images of the dishes available on Instagram and Facebook. As your online presence grows, potential clients are likely to reach out. Additionally, investing in Google advertising can be a game-changer. Since Google is often the initial destination for people seeking services, placing ads there can substantially raise awareness and drive inquiries about your offerings. These days, not only women but even men are venturing into the food service industry.

Investment:

Before you calculate the cost, you should know that a standard meal normally consists of one dal, one subzi, rice, chapattis, and maybe salad. You will be responsible for the initial one-time investment as well as many ongoing expenses. You’ll need to spend between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 on cooking equipment, burners, and other things. Furthermore, maintaining a tiffin business includes a number of ongoing expenses.

Your business can earn considerable money after you have a sizable consumer base.

Food and Safety Licence:

Once your tiffin service is up and running, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will issue you a food and safety licence. However, this is only required for enterprises with an annual revenue of Rs 12 lakh or higher.