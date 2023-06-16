Top 10 Countries With Highest Food Inflation Rates In The World

Food is the most basic necessity to survive. It gives us the nutrition and energy that we need in order to grow, develop, be active, move, play, work, think and learn. Food and water are the primary sources of nutrition that help strengthen our bodies. Foods are directly associated with our body, as well as our mental and social health. Because each food item has specific nutrition in it, like carbs, protein, vitamins, minerals, fats, and so on, we diversify our diet as per our physical and mental requirements.

Something as basic as food also becomes difficult to purchase in certain countries due to a high inflation rate. Food inflation is defined as an increase in the price of food commodities. It is caused by increased production, labour and transportation expenses, population and climate changes, food hoarding and land exploitation.

Recently, the World of Statistics released a list of countries that have the highest inflation on food. The list includes countries like Venezuela, Lebanon, Argentina, Zimbabwe, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Hungary, Nigeria and others.

In the rankings, Venezuela tops the list of the world’s most expensive countries for food. In Venezuela, food and drinks are substantially more expensive than in any other country in the world. According to the list, food inflation has reached 471 per cent in Venezuela. Food inflation has increased in Lebanon as well which ranks second on the list, with food becoming costlier by up to 350 per cent.

Argentina ranks third on the list, and its food inflation rate has hit 115 per cent. Zimbabwe is ranked fourth, with a food inflation rate of 102 per cent. Food and drink prices in Iran have increased by 78.5 per cent, placing them fifth on the list.

Egypt has been ranked sixth with a food inflation rate of 54.7 per cent. Food and drink prices in Turkey have also increased by 52.5 per cent. Pakistan is ranked eighth as the food inflation rate has hit 48.65 per cent. Hungary is ninth on the list followed by Nigeria.