Total Holding Under Equity, Debt in Adani Group at Rs 35,917.31 Crore As of Dec 31, 2022, Clarifies LIC

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has issued a press release clarifying that their total holding under equity and debt in Adani Group companies is Rs 35,917.31 crore as on December 31, 2022.

The total purchase value of equity under all Adani Group of companies is Rs 30,127 crore and the market value for it at the close of the share market on January 27, 2023 is Rs 56,142 crore, LIC said.

“The total amount invested under Adani Group amounts to Rs 36,474.78 crore as on date. These investments have however been made over a period. Further, it may be noted that the credit rating of all the Adani debt securities held by LIC are AA and above which is in compliance with the IRDAI investment regulations as applicable to all the life insurance companies," the LIC press release further said.

The statement added that the total Assets Under Management (AUM) by LIC are over Rs 41.66 lakh crore, as of September 20, 2022. “Therefore, LIC’s exposure in the Adani Group, as on date, is 0.975% of LIC’s total AUM at book value,” the statement added.

The Adani Group on Wednesday withdrew its fully-subscribed FPO worth Rs 20,000 crore and said that it is committed to safeguarding the interests of investors. While withdrawing the FPO, the conglomerate cited ‘market volatility’ as one of the factors.

