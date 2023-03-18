Calling for further improvement in banking services, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad urged banks to treat their customers as God.

Banks should focus on improving their customer service and work towards reducing pain points, news agency PTI quoted Karad as saying while addressing a Customer Meet programme organised by Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) earlier this week.

Karad also asked customers to be responsive and prompt in repayment of loans so that banks are financially healthy.

With regard to Kisan Credit Card (KCC), he urged banks for expanding the reach of KCC scheme to more farmers and ensure time-bound saturation.

The banking industry needs to serve small and marginal farmers, youth and women agripreneurs and act as catalyst for growth, he said.

India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world and is aiming to be a $5 trillion economy under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

A S Rajeev, managing director, BoM, said, “The bank in its constant endeavour is focussed on creating an ecosystem with thrust on digitisation, ready to bring in desirable changes in line with the evolving technology, economy and needs of customers."

“So far we have brought in a voyage of transformation with notable digitisation measures. We are taking sensible measures to create a highly customer-centric ecosystem with an array of most competitive products and services. Our expanding branch network across the country, with bouquets of services is sharpening our business pitch,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

