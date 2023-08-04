Truworth Wellness Becomes First HealthTech Company In India To Achieve SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

Truworth Wellness has become the country’s first HealthTech company to achieve Service Organisation Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. This certification emphasises the brand’s commitment to upholding the highest security and data privacy requirements. Truworth Wellness’s Service Organisation Control 2 compliance journey began with a thorough examination of internal controls, policies, and processes. From July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, independent auditors conducted extensive audits of the company’s data management systems and practices.

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance designation demonstrates that Truworth Wellness’s systems have continually operated within the strict security and privacy criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

“We are thrilled to be recognised as the first HealthTech company in India to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. This accomplishment serves as a testament to our steadfast dedication to incorporating the highest level of quality controls throughout our processes, ensuring the safeguarding of our client’s data and upholding stringent standards for data protection, privacy, and operational controls,” Rajesh Mundra, Founder and Executive Chairman of Truworth Wellness, said while commenting on the development.

“This landmark is significant in our growth, particularly as we attempt to accelerate our expansion plans, capitalise on ample market prospects, and expand our operations for the next phase of growth,” Rajesh Mundra added.

The Founder and Executive Chairman of Truworth Wellness went on to say that this certification verifies the company’s commitment to providing a safe and dependable environment for its valued clients, reinforcing the company’s long-standing focus on innovation and client satisfaction via a release.

Rohit Chohan, Co-Founder and CEO of Truworth Wellness asserted that Truworth Wellness is a one-stop shop for complete employee wellness solutions, thus it is crucial that they handle sensitive data with the utmost care and follow industry best practices for data security, privacy, and dependability.

Founded in 2011, Truworth Wellness offers wellness culture offers tech-enabled solutions, and services for corporate employers and wellness companies. The company held in the identification of health risks within the population and manages such risks through its flagship wellness engagement platform. The services offered by the company include corporate health checks through network providers, pharmacy benefits, doctor consultations, and fitness benefits among others.