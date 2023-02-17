Twitter has closed down two of its three offices in India. It has told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and bring back the struggling social media service in the profit, according to a Bloomberg report.

Twitter fired more than 90 per cent of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year. It also closed its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, the report said quoting people aware of the matter said. It said Twitter continues to operate an office in Bengaluru, which mostly houses engineers.

In November 2022, after the new CEO Elon Musk took over as the Twitter CEO, the microblogging site announced layoffs across the world. As part of this, In India, it laid off employees across engineering, sales & marketing, and communications teams

The layoffs were part of a global job cut ordered by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the $44-billion acquisition viable. Musk took over the company in late October and fired its CEO Parag Agrawal, its CFO and some other top executives.

In an internal email to employees, Twitter had said, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward."

