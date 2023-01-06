Twitter's Sacked Employees Still Waiting For Severance Package Months After Layoffs: Report

Leading to further legal trouble for the new owner Elon Musk, sacked employees of Twitter are still awaiting details of their severance packages months after being let go, according to a Bloomberg report. Twitter in early November laid off nearly half of its 7,500-strong workforce since Elon Musk took over as its new owner.

Almost 1,000 of those who were terminated lived in California, according to documents filed with the state. Those workers were required under state and federal law to keep receiving regular paychecks over the past two months, said the Bloomberg report. The period of 60 days ended on January 4 (Wednesday) as the layoffs were announced on November 4. January 4 was also the official termination date for California employees.

According to the report quoting three laid-off workers, the sacked employees have not yet heard any details about additional severance, or continuation of health coverage, known as COBRA.

Musk tweeted at the time that everyone “was offered 3 months of severance".

Musk did not give details about the severance pay details at the time of the layoff announcement. Unlike Twitter’s Elon Musk, Meta’s Zuckerberg on November 9 while announcing layoffs gave big clarity on what will happen to employees after their exit from the company. Meta Platforms, the parent entity of social media platform Facebook, had laid off 11,000 employees or 13 per cent of its total workforce.

Microblogging site Twitter had laid off employees in India across engineering, sales& marketing, and communications teams. However, there was no clarity on the severance package for employees laid off in India also.

The layoffs were also part of a global job cut ordered by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the $44-billion acquisition viable. Musk took over the company just before the layoff announcement and fired its CEO Parag Agrawal, its CFO and some other top executives.

