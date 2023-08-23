UIDAI Asks Citizens Not To Share Aadhaar Documents On WhatsApp And Email

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been warning the citizens recently about the advent of online scams that are taking place through Aadhar card details. There have been numerous cases of online theft that have surfaced on the internet. Previously, it was related to bank details or fake callers seeking your card details but now the scams have spread their wings to Aadhar cards.

The governing body of Aadhaar recently issued a warning for citizens to not share their Aadhaar-related documents through WhatsApp and email. Through the microblogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) UIDAI asked citizens to always update their Aadhaar card details through the official Aadhaar portal or should visit the nearby Aadhaar centres for the changes. It asked the citizens to stay aware of the fraudsters.

#BewareOfFraudstersUIDAI never asks you to share your POI/ POA documents to update your #Aadhaar over Email or Whatsapp. Update your Aadhaar either online through #myAadhaarPortal or visit Aadhaar centers near you. pic.twitter.com/QZlfOnBp54 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 17, 2023

In another tweet on Wednesday, UIDAI told the citizens that it never requests citizens to share their Aadhaar OTP or mAadhaar Pin for updation requests. It asks the users to only trust the official sources of UIDAI.

#BewareOfFraudsters UIDAI never asks for your #AadhaarOTP or #mAadhaarApp PIN. Update your Aadhaar either online through #myAadhaarPortal or visit Aadhaar centers near you. pic.twitter.com/ruibMpN9zB — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 23, 2023

The advisory follows the recent increase in Aadhaar-related scams. In this, the fraudsters tamper with your Aadhaar card or buy a fake Aadhaar card under your name to carry out their theft. The scammers can also hack into the UIDAI database to extract your personal information. Hence, in such cases, it becomes important for you to verify your Adhaar card by scanning the QR code present on your Aadhaar card.

The QR code is digitally signed by UIDAI and it cannot be forged by the scammers. It avoids the long process of OTP verification and makes it an easy process for you to verify your card. This can only be done through the mAdhaar app.

To verify your Adhaar card:

Step 1: Download the mAadhaar app from Google Play store or Apple App Store

Step 2: Log in to the app and click on verify Aadhaar option

Step 3: Point the scanner towards the QR code present on your Aadhaar card

Step 4: Your information present in the Aadhaar card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Click on verify if all the displayed information is correct.

If you find that your information has been changed without your knowledge, then you should immediately report it to UIDAI.