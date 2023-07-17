Get EPFO Services On This App: Here's How It Works, Know All Benefits Here

EPF members can track PF accounts through mobile phones by using a dedicated app, apart from several other services provided by this government-developed application. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is responsible for administering the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, which is a contributory provident fund scheme for employees in the organised sector in India.

EPFO is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. As a member, you join EPF Scheme 1952 which is an investment instrument guaranteeing considerable corpus at the time of retirement.

You also become a member of Employees Pension Scheme 1995 and you automatically become a member of the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976 wherein insurance in the form of an amount linked to your PF balance is made available in the unfortunate event of death while in service.

To track the PF balance and raise any claim, EPF services are available on the Umang app. There is a dedicated EPFO portal as well to avail all the services. Umang app is the only official app through which EPFO services should be availed.

The Umang app, which stands for Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive mobile governance in India.

Umang provides a single platform for all Indian citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies.

Users can access various services like Aadhaar, EPF, PAN, Passport, DigiLocker, Bharat BillPay, and more from different government departments and organisations.

Users have the facility to apply Partial / Final Settlement of PF through Umang app.

Also, on Umang, users can activate their EPFO UAN under Employee Centric Services. You cannot activate UAN through SMS. However, you can activate UAN through the Umang App.

You can file Withdrawal, Advance, and Pension claim (after e-Nomination) online through through Umang app.

The following services are available through Umang app:

View Passbook

Online Claim filing

Claim tracking

UAN Activation

UAN Allotment

Jeevan Pramaan Submission

Download Pension Payment Order

View your EPF passbook on the Umang app with these easy steps;

Search EPFO

Click on View Passbook

Enter UAN

Click on Get OTP & Submit OTP

Select Member ID & Download e-Passbook

To use the Umang app, you can download it from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for iOS devices. Once installed, you can register and create an account using your mobile number. After logging in, you can explore the various services available and utilise them as per your requirements.