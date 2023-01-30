CHANGE LANGUAGE
Unilever Appoints Hein Schumacher as Its New CEO; Here's More About Him
Unilever Appoints Hein Schumacher as Its New CEO; Here's More About Him

January 30, 2023

New Delhi, India

Unilever has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO replacing Alan Jope from July 1

Unilever has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO replacing Alan Jope from July 1. Hein is currently CEO of the global dairy and nutrition business Royal FrieslandCampina and became a Non-Executive Director of Unilever in October last year. He will begin as Unilever CEO on 1 July 2023, after a one-month handover period.

Hein is a global business leader and has served as the CEO of Royal Royal FrieslandCampina, an organisation functional in over 40 countries. Prior to this, he worked in HJ Heinz for more than 10 years. He was appointed as the chief strategy officer prior to his relocation to China as the president and CEO in 2011.

