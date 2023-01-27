The finance ministry is considering increasing the ease of doing business for new startups in India, a source from the finance ministry has confirmed. In a few days, Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. Economists and industry experts, through letters, suggested to the finance ministry the possible steps they could take to uplift their sector. One of them is the startup sector.

According to a report by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, India’s startup sector has been mushrooming since 2016, and India is home to more than 80,000 startups. Hence, there is a need to give these sectors a push to further India’s economy. The finance minister is, therefore, expected to prepare robust schemes with adequate funds to address the issues and loopholes in the startup sector.

As per various media reports, the government may include more sectors in Production Linked Incentive. Moreover, the union government may provide additional funds to infrastructure projects approved by the Network Planning Group. Providing additional funds to the Network Planning Group will further assist the sector as the network represents diverse ministries and departments. The network aims for a unified planning and integration of the proposals.

Inverted tariff structures charge inputs more heavily than completed goods, which leads to credits building up and cascading costs.

A series of measures has already been put in motion by the government to encourage startups. Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) have been implemented as part of the Startup India initiative to offer funding at different phases of a startup’s business cycle.

To foster innovation and encourage private investment in the startup ecosystem, the government established the Startup India initiative in January 2016. One of the individuals from the ministry stated, “The commerce and industry ministry has advised actions to further improve ease of doing business for startups."

