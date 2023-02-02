Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2023 speech, promised to eliminate sickle cell anaemia from the country by 2047. To achieve this mission, the government has plans to roll out a scheme to create awareness, counsel and screen some seven crore people in the age group of 0-40 years, especially among tribal areas. The government aims to achieve this task with the collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments. Shanay Shah, President of Shalby Hospitals, called the step “bold" and added that it would lead to more inclusive development.

So what is Sickle Cell Anaemia (SCA)? It is a hereditary disease that affects red blood cells. It happens when the parents of an unborn baby, during its foetus stage, have a flawed or defective “beta globin" gene. The illness manifests during infancy. Affected people experience multiple episodes of frequent, acute pain, low haemoglobin levels, low energy, stunted growth and other problems.

SCA has no known cure like the majority of hereditary illnesses, but there are symptomatic therapies for pain, anaemia and vaso-occlusive crisis. In India, both tribal and mainstream communities, particularly in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha suffer from this chronic illness. SCA affects 0.4% of people, while 10% of people are carriers, which results in the birth of new patients.

Dr Sachin Shah, director of neonatology and paediatrics at Surya Hospital, called the task herculean. He said, “We need to screen all populations for sickle cell trait, especially high-risk communities. Individuals with sickle cell trait should not marry each other since there is a 25 per cent chance of having a baby with sickle cell disease.” Any woman suffering from SCA can also transmit illness to her foetus, hence screening of the foetus and in some cases termination of the pregnancy becomes essential.

