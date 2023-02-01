Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Resplendent in Red; A Look at Her Signature Sarees over the Years

Even as all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is set to present the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday, many were watching out for the signature saree the Minister chooses this year. The Finance Minister this year chose a resplendent red saree with a brown border. Since taking charge in 2019, the Finance Minister has donned significant statement-making handloom sarees each year while presenting the Union Budget.

Known for her love for Indian textiles, Sitharaman has always been vocal about promoting handloom saris. In 2019, she expressed her love for Indian textiles and had also tweeted saying, “Silk or cotton, Orissa-handloom sarees are one of my favourites- the colour, the weave, the texture, just so good. (sic)."

A look at her sartorial choices over the years:

Rust Bomkai Saree, Union Budget 2022

While presenting the Budget in 2022, the Finance Minister wore a rust and maroon handloom Bomkai weave with silver thread work in the border. The Bomkai is typically made in Odisha. Observers said that the earthy colour and design signified the Minister’s emphasis on simplicity and being grounded.

Red and Off-white Pochampally, Union Budget 2021

In 2021, Sitharaman donned a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with an ikat patterns around the pallu, with a green border. This was paired with a matching red blouse. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in Bhoodan Pochampally, in Telangana, and is popularly known as the ‘silk city of India’, as per Indian Express.

Gold Silk with Blue Border, Union Budget 2020

The Finance Minister chose a crisp yello-gold silk saree with a blue border and a matching blouse. The bright colour, which signifies prosperity and abundance, and the understated, no-bling style of attire, was in keeping with the ‘Aspirational India’ theme of the year.

Pink Mangalgiri, Union Budget 2019

In her debut, Sitharaman made a statement with a bright pink mangalgiri silk saree with a gold border. She also ditched tradition and opted for a traditional ‘bahi khata’ to wrap the Budget papers, in place of a briefcase.

The Budget papers were wrapped in red silk cloth with the national emblem embossed on top.

