Union Government Plans Barrier-less Toll System For Seamless Highway Travel

In a bid to revolutionise the toll collection process and enhance highway travel efficiency, the Union Government is set to introduce a barrier-less toll system soon. Under this new policy, drivers will experience a seamless journey without having to wait at toll booths, ensuring quicker and smoother commutes on the country’s highways.

VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, announced the upcoming initiative during a press conference on Wednesday. He shared that the barrier-less toll collection system is currently undergoing trials, and once the tests are successful, the government plans to implement it swiftly.

The proposed toll payment system will be based on the distance travelled on the highways, rather than the traditional toll rules. By adopting this distance-based approach, the efficiency of toll collection will improve significantly, and travel time for drivers will be reduced.

Singh highlighted that although the usage of FASTag in vehicles has already reduced the waiting time at toll booths to 47 seconds, the government aims to further minimize it to less than 30 seconds. To achieve this, a trial program is presently underway on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where various satellite- and camera-based technologies are being tested.

Explaining the working of the new toll collection system, Singh described how cameras installed at the entry point of the highway will scan the registration number of each vehicle. This data will help calculate the number of kilometres the vehicle has travelled to reach the toll booth. Unlike the current system, where toll payment is based on fixed rules, the new system will determine the amount based on the distance travelled on the highway.

Currently, drivers pay a predetermined toll amount, such as Rs 265, irrespective of the distance covered on the highway. However, with the barrier-less toll system, the toll amount will be directly related to the kilometres travelled, providing a more accurate and fair toll collection method.

Singh emphasized that the success of this ambitious initiative is attributed to the government’s concerted efforts across various sectors, particularly telecommunications. The improved telecommunications network plays a vital role in efficiently collecting data on vehicles passing through toll plazas, enabling seamless and accurate toll calculations.

The impending launch of the barrier-less toll system has commuters thrilled, as it promises to eliminate any waiting time at toll plazas. This advancement in toll collection aligns with the government’s vision to transform India’s transportation infrastructure, providing citizens with a smoother and faster highway travel experience.

With the trial program underway on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the commitment of the Union Government to embrace innovative technologies, the barrier-less toll system is poised to become a game-changer in highway travel. As it eliminates the need for drivers to wait at toll booths, it is expected to boost overall travel efficiency and contribute to the country’s economic development and progress.