Unlocking Profit Potential: A Comprehensive Guide to Starting and Succeeding in Cardamom Farming

Cardamom, a quintessential spice found in every Indian kitchen, is not only known for enhancing the flavour of dishes but also boasts numerous medicinal properties. With its high demand and premium prices in both domestic and international markets, venturing into cardamom farming can be a lucrative business opportunity. Let’s delve into this idea further.

Cardamom cultivation in India is predominantly carried out in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. However, successful cultivation has also been witnessed in regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. When it comes to the environment, cardamom thrives best in loamy soil, although it can also be grown in laterite and black soil. Good drainage is essential for the cardamom field, and sandy soil should be avoided as it can cause damage. Additionally, the temperature range of 10 to 35 degrees Celsius is optimal for cardamom cultivation.

The ideal season for planting cardamom is during the rainy season, typically in July. The abundance of rainfall reduces the need for excessive irrigation. During the initial stages, it is advisable to provide shade to the plants to protect them from harsh sunlight and heat. When planting, maintain a distance of one to two feet between each cardamom plant, as their stems can grow to be 1 to 2 meters long.

The cardamom plant takes about 3 to 4 years to reach maturity. After harvesting, the pods are dried in the sun for several days. Subsequently, they are hand-rubbed or rubbed using a coir mat or wire mesh, for about 18 to 24 hours. This process helps remove the outer husk and sort the pods according to size and colour. In the market, cardamom fetches prices ranging from Rs 1100 to Rs 2000 per kilogram.

By venturing into cardamom farming, you can establish a profitable business and capitalize on the high demand for this prized spice. With its versatility in culinary applications and increasing global recognition, the prospects for success are promising.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the cardamom market as it is the largest cardamom producer. Within Asia-Pacific, the major cardamom-growing countries include India, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, among others. India is one of the leading producers of cardamom in the world.