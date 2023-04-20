UP, Bihar And Maharashtra Among States Witnessing Increase In Power Consumption

Several states in North India have been facing heat waves for the past few days. The maximum temperatures are touching 40 degrees Celsius, and people haven’t been able to survive without air-conditioners and coolers. This has led to an increase in the demand for power across Northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Delhi. This has led to greater numbers and longer durations of power cuts as well. The electricity consumption in Delhi alone doubled as compared to the past three months.

Due to the increasing usage of power conditioners in metropolitan and Tier-2 cities, the amount of power consumption has also increased. The daily consumption of electricity touched 10.35 crore units on April 17 as recorded by the Meteorological Department. According to the Ministry of Energy, the increase in economic activities is also a reason for a huge rise in electricity consumption. It increased by 9.5 percent from 1.374 billion units in FY 2021-2022 to 1.503 Billion units in FY 2022-2023. The Central Electricity Authority says that the highest power consumption in a day in 2022-2023 was 207.23 GW. Last year, the highest recorded usage was 200.53 GW.

The Ministry of Power has estimated that this summer, the highest level of power consumption in a day can touch 229 GW. This has led to the ministry instructing all coal-based plants to function at full capacity.

The heat waves and the scorching sun have forced people to stay inside their houses. This has led to the peak demand for electricity in Delhi reaching a record high of 7,144 MW. Private power distribution companies may be claiming that the UT is getting adequate power. But power shortages and unscheduled power cuts due to that have already started happening.

The confusion of difference in opinion between the power distribution companies and the ministry is leading to uncertainty in people and they are unable to figure out the reasoning behind the frequent power cuts. While the companies claim that these may be due to local faults, data suggests that power shortage might be a plausible issue.

