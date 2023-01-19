UP Global Investors Summit: From Ayodhya To Varanasi; The House of Abhinandan Lodha To Invest Rs 3,000 Crore

The House of Abhinandan Lodha has announced Rs 3,000 crore investment in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.

The realty firm, which is part of Abhinandan Lodha-led Lodha Ventures, will launch housing projects in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

From this, Rs 1,200 crore will be invested in Ayodhya alone.

Abhinandan Lodha, managing director, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said, “The infrastructure sector in UP is witnessing exponential growth. Due to concerted efforts by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure ease of business through favourable policies and great governance, investment opportunities have become increasingly lucrative and rewarding. With a vision of making land a trusted asset class and a hassle-free wealth generation source, we are committing to invest in UP to develop integrated housing townships in key towns of Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Being the largest state in India, UP has its unique needs and we’re happy to commit to its positive growth.”

“Our experience so far of investing in UP has been exemplary. Due to this, we intend to make disproportionate investments in the state. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, we envision UP to become a hub for investments in real estate and we would certainly wish to be a part of this process in the future as well,” he further added.

The company added that it has sold 3.3 million sq ft land so far across popular destinations like Dapoli, Anjarle and Foothills of Matheran in Maharashtra. In FY 23-24, HoABL will successfully deliver 6 million sq ft space to the customer base.

“We’re creating a new category and a unique proposition for land buyers in India by working with large firms who are global specialists in designing and development of open spaces. HoABL works with nature and wants to build high-quality and sustainable development,” Lodha added.

