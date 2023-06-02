UP Govt To Give 15% Discount If You Buy These Flats But There's A Catch

If you are planning to buy a house in Delhi-NCR’s Ghaziabad, we have some good news for you. CM Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced that the buyers of the UP Housing Development Council apartments will receive a 15% discount. This facility is available only in those apartments where more than 20 per cent of flats are vacant.

Apart from Ghaziabad, various cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut, will get these discounts under UP Housing Development Board. People will get the benefit of this scheme until November 15. Allottees will receive a one-time discount of 15% of the total price if they pay the full payment within 60 days of purchasing the flat. Suppose there is a flat worth Rs 1 crore, a rebate of Rs 15 lakh will be provided on it. Thus, you will get that apartment for Rs 85 lakh only, but the only condition is that the entire money will have to be deposited within 60 days.

The decision was approved in the meeting of the UP Housing Development Board on Wednesday. The proposal for land acquisition for the Bareilly Grihasthan scheme, the Navya Ayodhya scheme being created in Ayodhya, and the new jail road scheme in Lucknow was also accepted. In the meeting, the chairman of the Housing Development Council, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, Commissioner Ranveer Prasad, Secretary Dr Neeraj Shukla and Additional Housing Commissioner Ishan Pratap Singh were present.

Thousands of apartments under the Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Council’s schemes in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow and Meerut are either unoccupied or unsold. Customers were not purchasing them due to the high price, therefore the Housing Development Board meeting decided to offer discounts.

Mandola Vihar of Ghaziabad has a maximum number of flats with 4,407, whereas 1,910 flats are vacant in Jagriti Vihar. Similarly, there are thousands of flats in Meerut, Moradabad and Saharanpur.