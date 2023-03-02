Tech Hiring: US-Based Liferay To Double Workforce In India, To Hire Over 200 employees in 2 Years

Amid reports of tech layoffs across the world, Liferay, a US-based cloud-powered digital user experience platform (DXP) provider, has said it intends to double its headcount in India and onboard more than 200 engineers and management candidates in the next 24 months. As a part of its commitment, Liferay has also opened a new office in Bengaluru, which will pave the way for its rapid expansion.

“With a strong foothold in 19 countries across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, the global technology company aims to attract the best talent in India and expand its local presence. In the next two years, Liferay’s Bengaluru office will hire experienced and entry-level engineering and management graduates for various roles focusing on cloud technologies, product development, operations, marketing, and sales," Liferay said in a statement.

As a part of the new hiring plan, Liferay has created an internship programme that will nurture and train engineering and management candidates from top institutes across India. Upon successful completion of the programme, the interns will be offered full-time employment opportunities at Liferay.

Liferay’s hiring spree can be attributed to the company’s aim of tapping into the $710-billion market opportunity in the country. Globally, the DXP market is growing rapidly and is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2024. While the COVID-19 pandemic gave a significant boost to the industry by accelerating digital transformation initiatives, the recent focus of Indian government of digital India along with the demand for personalization from customers for integrated, customised, and streamlined experience and engagement across various digital touchpoints are major drivers for the increased adoption of DXP.

Brian Chan, founder & chief software architect of Liferay, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on digital India and the need for a robust digital ecosystem has offered a dramatic boom to the country’s DXP market. This, coupled with the highly skilled tech talent of the country, positions India as a sweet spot for us. As an innovative technology service provider, we are happy to cater to the unique needs of thousands of emerging digital businesses across industries. We are confident that our new office in India will help us unlock several employment opportunities and give us a great momentum as we expand product offerings while continuing to offer exceptional service to clients."

Headquartered in the US, Liferay has more than 1,200 employees across the globe, including India. Founded in 2000, Liferay offers businesses across B2B, B2C, and B2E with flexible, scalable, accessible, and secured tailored accelerator solutions including customer portals, intranets, and supply-chain solutions that helps manage personalised user experience.

