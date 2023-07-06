US Company Gives 9-day Paid Time Off To All Employees To 'Rest And Recharge'

We all often need a long break from work just to relax our minds and put a reset button to recharge ourselves before resuming work. But what if your company is asking you to take a break from work for not just one day but nine whole days? A tech company HackerRank based in California, US, has done the same.

The tech-hiring company, in its LinkedIn profile, described itself as the platform, which helps companies to hire skilled developers and innovate faster by enabling tech recruiters and hiring managers to objectively evaluate talent at every stage of the recruiting process.

A LinkedIn user shared the screenshot of a mail from the company, informing its customers of the same. The mail reads, “We wanted to give you a heads-up that HackerRank will be on a company-wide PTO (paid time off) the first week of July. From July 1 to July 9, our team and all of Hacker Rank will be taking a break to rest and recharge."

The company also informed their client that during the 9-day-long break, email, interviews and updates on applications will be delayed. It also mentioned that in case of urgency, the clients can reach them by June 30 and any other communications will be responded to after the long vacation on July 10.

The LinkedIn user in the caption said, “We all have been seeing a lot in recent times about hectic work-life balance, employees making up reasons to get leave or go on vacation. This thing by HackerRank is great and should be appreciated for considering the well-being of all employees and offering companywide Time off. Kudos to the management for taking such a bold decision."

Last year, in September, looking upon the mental health of its employees, online shopping site Meesho announced an 11-day companywide “Reset and Recharge break" for the second consecutive year. The break was started from October 22 to November 1.