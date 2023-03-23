CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PAN Aadhaar LinkStock MarketPetrol PriceIncome TaxLuxury Housing
Home » Business » US Stocks Slump after Fed's Ninth Straight Rate Hike as Banking Turmoil Persists
1-MIN READ

US Stocks Slump after Fed's Ninth Straight Rate Hike as Banking Turmoil Persists

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 03:06 IST

New York, US

Traders react as a screen displays the Fed rate announcement on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 22. (Image: Reuters)

Traders react as a screen displays the Fed rate announcement on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 22. (Image: Reuters)

The US central bank raised the benchmark lending rate by a quarter-point, underscoring its determination to tackle stubborn inflation

Wall Street stocks tumbled into the red on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve unveiled a ninth straight interest rate hike despite worries surrounding the banking sector.

The US central bank raised the benchmark lending rate by a quarter-point, underscoring its determination to tackle stubborn inflation.

But policymakers are also trying to avoid further upheaval in the commercial banking sector, following the swift collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and fears of contagion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.6 percent lower at 32,028.90 while the broad-based S&P 500 Index plunged 1.7 percent to 3,936.82.

RELATED NEWS

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.6 percent to 11,669.96.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed in a press conference that the central bank is committed to learning the lessons from this episode of banking turmoil, while noting that financial conditions have tightened as well.

“The statement was dovish, but he did say that it’s hard to judge a recession," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital.

Powell also added that the Fed needs to strengthen supervision and regulation of banks.

“Anytime you put forward more regulation, it’s obviously a negative in terms of stocks," Cardillo said.

Regional banking shares slipped on Wednesday as well, with the troubled First Republic Bank ending 15.5 percent lower.

PacWest Bancorp plummeted 17.1 percent while KeyCorp lost 5.6 percent.

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. fed
  2. interest rates
  3. us
first published:March 23, 2023, 03:06 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 03:06 IST