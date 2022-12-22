Uttarakhand Govt Launches ‘Bill Lao Inam Pao’ Scheme; All You Need To Know

The State Tax Department of Uttarakhand has started a programme to reward customers to encourage them to demand invoices for the things they buy. At the department’s headquarters, Prem Chand Agarwal, the minister of finance, conducted the first monthly lucky draw for the Bill Lao Inam Pao programme. They randomly selected 1,500 buyers to receive the prizes. As part of the programme, 500 participants won first place and received cell phones. The customers who were positioned second and third prize were gifted smartwatches and headsets respectively by the government.

Speaking at the event, Agarwal explained that the state government aims to encourage people to insist on receipts for the products they purchase. Enhancing customer awareness and involving all parties in the process will help safeguard the government’s coffers, said the minister of finance. The Bill Lao Inam Pao winners were selected in a transparent manner without any human intervention at any point. Electronic measures were used to carry out the process. As per the ministry, individuals can participate in the program’s monthly prize drawings by uploading their bills on the website. The scheme is public till March 2023.

After selection, the winners were notified via call. Finance minister Prem Chand Agarwal urged the population to request bills and support the growth and prosperity of the nation. Iqbal Ahmed, the commissioner of state tax, claimed that all consumers are welcome to upload their bills to the blipuk app to take part in the programme.

While speaking with the media, he revealed that the department has received 6058 GST bills in total via the app. The first lucky draw contained the bills that were uploaded between September 1 and November 30.

Ahmed asserted that the ministry will conduct a mega draw in April or May. This will give consumers a chance to win items worth Rs 10 crore, including automobiles, motorcycles, scooters, laptops, and microwaves.

