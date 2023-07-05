Varanasi Airport Adopts FASTag-based Smart Parking Facility; Read To Know More

Varanasi airport passengers can avail of the FASTag-based smart parking facility now. Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport recently launched the FASTag-based smart parking facility provided by Airtel Payments Bank and Park+. Airtel Payments Bank issues FASTag. It generally takes a long time to pay for parking at the airport; and due to this, the movement of vehicles also gets slow. Automatic cashless payment at airport parking is now possible with the FASTag-based smart parking solution. This will reduce the rush of vehicle movement in the parking area and make things easier. To speed up payment, the parking fee must be paid with a valid FASTag attached to the vehicle.

This new facility will now help passengers pay quickly for parking spaces at the Varanasi airport. This service will soon be available at other cities’ airports as well. Recently, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said in an interview that the objective of this partnership is to provide a simple, secure, and seamless payment experience to customers. He also said that this would help in saving time amidst the ever-increasing crowd at the airport parking lots and improve the travel experience.

Amit Lakhotia, founder and CEO of Park+, said in an interview with Technuter: “Park+ has made conscious efforts to partner with like-minded organisations to enhance car ownership experiences for users. We are thrilled to cooperate with Airtel Payments Banks and the Airport Authority of India as part of our plan to introduce our FASTag-enabled cashless parking management solution to Varanasi. Park+ has taken something that has traditionally been difficult and intimidating—finding a parking spot—and made it simple. Varanasi residents may also recharge their FASTag, locate a car insurance deal, find a car repair partner, find a parking place, and monitor their challans by using the Park+ app. We aim to remove parking anxiety for all car owners in Varanasi, and we aim to expand our smart parking services exponentially, in the next 3–4 months."