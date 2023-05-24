CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rs 2,000 Note Exchange RulesStocks To WatchFuel Prices In IndiaGold Prices7th Pay Commission
Home » Business » Vedanta Raises About $850 Million via JPMorgan, Oaktree Loan: Report
1-MIN READ

Vedanta Raises About $850 Million via JPMorgan, Oaktree Loan: Report

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:59 IST

Mumbai, India

A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo)

A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo)

Vedanta Group is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after its efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Vedanta Group, the promoter of metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, has signed a five-year loan for about $850 million with JPMorgan and Oaktree, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after its efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for $3 billion failed.

top videos

    Earlier this month, Vedanta reported an 8% slump in its fourth-quarter profit as prices of metals declined.

    JPMorgan and Oaktree declined to comment, while Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. vedanta
    2. loan
    3. JPMorgan
    4. Oaktree
    first published:May 24, 2023, 02:59 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 02:59 IST