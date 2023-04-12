Vijay Kedia Buys New Atul Auto Shares Individually, Now Owns Over 16 Lakh Shares

Retail stock market investors eagerly await the shareholding information of firms after the start of each new quarter, especially for those that are part of the portfolio of market magnets. Retail investors look at Ace Investors’ portfolio to see where the money has migrated over the last quarter. There is some positive news for these stock market investors. Vijay Kedia, a renowned investor, increased his interest in Atul Auto Ltd. Even though Dalal Street has given several multi-bagger stocks in the past year, the ‘Market Moghul’ increased his holding in Atul Auto shares. According to the Vijay Kedia portfolio update, he purchased new Atul Auto shares on an individual basis during the quarter from January to March 2023.

Vijay Kedia owns 16,83,502 Atul Auto shares, or 7.05 per cent of the company’s total paid-up capital, according to the shareholding patterns of Atul Auto Ltd for the quarter from January to March 15, 2023. These shares are held individually by Vijay Kedia. Additionally, Vijay Kedia owns 3,21,512 shares of Atul Auto, or 1.35 per cent of this small-cap automaker, in the name of his brokerage firm, Kedia Securities Private Limited. Therefore, Vijay Kedia’s total ownership interest in Atul Auto under the 15th 2023 shareholding pattern is 8.40% (7.05 + 1.35).

Vijay Kedia had no individual ownership interest in any shares of Atul Auto Ltd during the quarter from October to December 2022. Through Kedia Securities Private Limited, he had 3,21,512 Atul Auto shares or 1.47 per cent of this small-cap business. As a result, he purchased new shares of Atul Auto in a personal capacity during the January to March 2023 quarter while selling his 0.12% investment in the firm that he had been holding through his company, Kedia Securities Private Limited. Therefore, Kedia increased his ownership in the business while selling the shares of Atul Auto that his company, Kedia Securities, had previously owned.

Vijay Kedia may have had Atul Auto shares during the quarter from October to December 2022. It is impossible to know whether Kedia purchased all of the company’s shares at that time since his ownership may have been less than 1% of the company’s net paid-up capital. According to exchange regulations, a listed firm is required to disclose the names of individual shareholders who own 1% or more of the company. However, it doesn’t reveal specifics on purchasing and selling stocks.

