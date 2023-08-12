Virat Kohli's Instagram Earnings: Cricketer Denies Reports Of Charging Rs 11.45 Crore Per Social Media Post

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Saturday, August 12, denied the reports that he charged $1,384,000 (about Rs 11.45 crore) per social media post on Instagram. “News that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," Kohli said on X, formerly Twitter.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," the Indian cricketer said in the post on X.

Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra have been mentioned on the Instagram Rich List 2023 by Hopper HQ. According to the list, Virat Kohli earns $1,384,000 per Insta post, while Priyanka Chopra charges $532,000 for the same.

The top-5 in the list are Cristiano Ronaldo (who charges $3,234,000 per Instagram post), Lionel Messi ($2,597,000), Selena Gomez ($2,558,000), Kylie Jenner ($2,386,000), and Dwayne Johnson ($2,326,000).

Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra are ranked 14th and 29th on the Instagram Rich List 2023 among top 100 public figures.