Home » Business » Virat Kohli's Instagram Earnings: Cricketer Denies Reports Of Charging Rs 11.45 Crore Per Social Media Post
1-MIN READ

Virat Kohli's Instagram Earnings: Cricketer Denies Reports Of Charging Rs 11.45 Crore Per Social Media Post

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 15:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli. (AFP Photo)

Virat Kohli. (AFP Photo)

According to the Instagram Rich List 2023 by Hopper HQ, Virat Kohli earns $1,384,000 per Insta post, while Priyanka Chopra charges $532,000 for the same

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Saturday, August 12, denied the reports that he charged $1,384,000 (about Rs 11.45 crore) per social media post on Instagram. “News that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," Kohli said on X, formerly Twitter.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," the Indian cricketer said in the post on X.

Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra have been mentioned on the Instagram Rich List 2023 by Hopper HQ. According to the list, Virat Kohli earns $1,384,000 per Insta post, while Priyanka Chopra charges $532,000 for the same.

The top-5 in the list are Cristiano Ronaldo (who charges $3,234,000 per Instagram post), Lionel Messi ($2,597,000), Selena Gomez ($2,558,000), Kylie Jenner ($2,386,000), and Dwayne Johnson ($2,326,000).

Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra are ranked 14th and 29th on the Instagram Rich List 2023 among top 100 public figures.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
  1. Virat Kohli
first published:August 12, 2023, 15:09 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 15:09 IST