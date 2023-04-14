Visa Cards: 5 Different Types And Their Benefits

Indians have increasingly grown fond of the idea of going cashless by shifting to online and card-based payments. The data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and India Macro Advisors (IMA) suggest that over 130 crore debit cards are in use and more than 15 crore credit cards have also become a mode of payment for the people of the country.

ATM-cum-Debit cards are automatically issued almost everywhere as soon as you open a new bank account with any financial institution. Many people even opt for new debit or credit cards while already having one. But opting for a new card often creates confusion in the consumer’s head as there are several options available to choose from. The unawareness of the benefits of each type is what leads to the customer choosing a card that may not be as useful as one may think it is.

Here is a list of types of Visa cards that you can choose based on your bank account eligibility:

Classic Card

A Classic Card is the most basic tier of a Visa card and the benefits include assistance from Global Customer Assistance 24/7, emergency card replacement and emergency cash advance.

Gold Card

A Visa Gold card has some additional benefits including the ones that Classic Cards offer. These include global acceptance, cash disbursement services, travel assistance, global ATM network, medical and legal referral and assistance and special offers at retail, dining, travel and entertainment establishments around the world.

Platinum Card

Enhanced benefits include hundreds of deals, privileges and discounts along with Visa Platinum Concierge – a 24/7 service. The service helps in everything from travel research and reservations to booking tickets to a show, to buying gifts for loved ones.

Signature Card

A Visa Signature cardholder can avail benefits of a Platinum card and Visa Airport Lounge access.

Infinite Card

Along with all the benefits of Signature Visa Cards, Infinite Visa Cards offer experiential benefits and only a few people in the country can afford them. They offer the most high-end services and benefits as compared to any other card.

