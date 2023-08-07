Vivanta Industries To Announce 1 Bonus Share And 3% Dividend For Investors

Vivanta Industries Limited is a major player in the consultancy, technology supply and providing turn-key projects for the pharmaceuticals sector in India. The company specialises in project conceptualisation, project design and engineering, and project funding and development services. Established in 2013, Vivanta Industries is headquartered in Ahmedabad and has garnered commendable returns for its investors in recent years.

Presently, Vivanta Industries Limited holds a market capitalisation of around Rs 51.2 crore, and on August 4, its trading began at Rs 4.87. Notably, Vivanta Industries’ board of directors has approved a bonus share issuance in the ratio of 1:4, meaning one new share will be allocated for every four existing shares held by shareholders on record.

Furthermore, the company has declared a dividend of 3 per cent. for the financial year ending March 31, 2023. The distribution of bonus shares and the payment of the final dividend are scheduled for September 5, 2023.

Over the course of a year, the company’s stock has remarkably surged by 215.8 per cent. After enduring 13 consecutive days of hitting the lower circuit, the shares of Vivanta Industries are now in a correction phase, with an encouraging rise of 5.37 per cent. observed on Friday. The stock’s 52-week range indicates a low of Rs 1.52 and a high of Rs 8.66.

During the last financial year, the company’s total income experienced significant growth, escalating from approximately Rs 0.12 crore to around Rs 14.08 crore. Similarly, the expenditure surged from Rs 0.08 crore to Rs 13.7 crore this year. Comparatively, Vivanta Industries’ net profit exhibited impressive growth, reaching Rs 33 lakhs this year. Consequently, the company’s shares have also witnessed a notable increase of around 150.9 per cent.

Notably, Vivanta Industries Limited secured an order worth Rs 35 crore for the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in purification and sterilisation plants. The company is set to establish a high-quality control system and Research and Development (R&D) facility for this new venture.

The company’s ascent in BSE Sensex can be attributed to several factors. It is on a growth trajectory with steady increases in earnings and revenues. The construction sector in India is experiencing a boom, further improving Vivanta Industries’ prospects. Additionally, Vivanta Industries Limited has established itself as a leading supplier of goods and services, contributing to its rise in the market.